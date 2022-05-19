Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will announce $117.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $99.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $485.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $556.40 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 306,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,404. Qualys has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,414. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

