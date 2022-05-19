Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,741. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

