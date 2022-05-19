Brokerages Anticipate NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.02 Million

Brokerages expect NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to post sales of $119.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.01 million and the lowest is $112.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $508.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $606.49 million, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $620.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.28 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

