Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
BHFAP opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.
