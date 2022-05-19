Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

NYSE BHR opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

In related news, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

