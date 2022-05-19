Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.98.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

BSX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,547,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,835. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

