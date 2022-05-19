Boson Protocol (BOSON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.31 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $32.47 million and $2.31 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00190121 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012104 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00311212 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

