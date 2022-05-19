Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

