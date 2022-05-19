Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Up 39% This Week

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.14 or 0.00866851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00448056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033312 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,080.52 or 1.59603788 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.