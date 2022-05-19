BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. 1,269,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,683. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $14,271,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

