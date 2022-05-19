BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $2.48. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

