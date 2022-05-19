BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $2.48. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.