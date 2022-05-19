BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.40). BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,261.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.40. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

