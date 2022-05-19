Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.52.
BILL stock traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,216. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.01.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $583,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
