Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 324,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 310,067 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,656 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 545,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

