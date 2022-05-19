Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as low as $82.02 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 3022129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.36.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

