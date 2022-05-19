BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $4.28 million and $14.74 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,686.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.