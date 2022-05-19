Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ BNTC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 4,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) by 549.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

