Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00101023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00306215 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

