Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,770.20 ($21.82) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,711.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,631.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

