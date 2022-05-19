Barclays Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €286.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($343.75) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($343.75) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($247.92) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of FRA:MUV2 opened at €225.50 ($234.90) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €249.85. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a one year high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.