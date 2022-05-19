Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

BMO opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $95.37 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

