Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,327,969 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,327,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Illumina were worth $120,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $239.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

