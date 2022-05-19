Bank of Montreal Can Sells 214,952 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Equinix worth $109,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,606,000 after buying an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Shares of EQIX opened at $637.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.34 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $719.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $747.13.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,486,677 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

