Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,779,612 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,779,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of EOG Resources worth $156,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $280,032,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $60,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

