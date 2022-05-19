Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,897,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 4.65% of TransAlta worth $139,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $23,860,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 521.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 523,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 261,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:TAC opened at $11.15 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.