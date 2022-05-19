Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 648,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of CME Group worth $148,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $188.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.