Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,337,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Bank of America worth $1,616,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,680,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,430,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

