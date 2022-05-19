Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Trading 1% Higher

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. 1,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

