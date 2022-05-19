Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Banco Bradesco reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,254,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.