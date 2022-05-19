Bailard Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $357.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.