Bailard Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,809,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,651,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,936,929.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 246,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,159 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ALTG stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $348.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.