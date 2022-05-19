Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBLN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of BBLN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 785,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

