B. Riley Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $111.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.73. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

