AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of AutoZone worth $170,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.11.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO traded up $49.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,889.39. 304,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,884. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,042.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,973.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

