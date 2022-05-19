Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $7,800.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 58.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,510% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00846729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.41 or 1.00016210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.