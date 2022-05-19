ATC Coin Price Up 5.5% This Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $123,501.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00235178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001952 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002965 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.