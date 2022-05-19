Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan Sells 3,223 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $17,146.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,735 shares in the company, valued at $711,470.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 1,303,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,949. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.94% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
See Also
