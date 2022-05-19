Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan Sells 3,223 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $17,146.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,735 shares in the company, valued at $711,470.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 1,303,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,949. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.94% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

