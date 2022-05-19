Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Shares Down 4.3%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 1,736,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,943,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

