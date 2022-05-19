ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.