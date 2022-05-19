ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 251 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,561. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

