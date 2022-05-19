ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $203,615,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,608 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,545,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,491,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after buying an additional 1,393,765 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,597 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LBTYA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 817,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,023. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.