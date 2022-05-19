ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the quarter. DISH Network makes up approximately 1.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.51. 5,950,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

