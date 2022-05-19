Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.43. 23,281,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,240. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $151.28 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average of $227.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

