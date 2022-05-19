Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 673,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 839.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 263,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255,671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $7,306,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,206. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

