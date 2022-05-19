Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 24,763 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,343. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

