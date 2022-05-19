Arjuna Capital Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

