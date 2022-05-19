Arjuna Capital Has $1.95 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of State Street by 16.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Shares of STT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.96. 3,171,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,393. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

