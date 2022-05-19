Arjuna Capital Has $1.38 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

