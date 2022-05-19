Arjuna Capital Buys 336 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.83. 170,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

