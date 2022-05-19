Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 1,365,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,369. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

